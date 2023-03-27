Mars today announced its Easter line-up, which includes a limited-edition flavor, M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat, alongside seasonal classics from Skittles, Starburst, Dove, & M&M'S that have returned to store shelves.

During the Easter season alone, consumers spend roughly $3 billion on candy—the top purchase for shoppers prepping for the season.

"At Mars, we know core seasonal moments, like Easter, are an important occasion as people come together to celebrate with friends and family," said Tim LeBel, president of sales at Mars Wrigley. "Mars is focused on delighting shoppers with products that have become holiday traditions, while also introducing them to new seasonal flavor combinations, delivering moments of happiness with our products at the center of consumer celebrations."

New M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat is a twist inspired by the popular rice crisp dessert. The new flavor features a sweet and crunchy rice crisp center coated with rich white chocolate in festive, pastel-colored candy shells. M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat is available at retailers nationwide throughout the season.

Mars' fan-favorite Easter offerings returning to shelves include:

Dove Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Bunnies & Egg shapes

Skittles Jellybeans and Starburst Original Jellybeans

M&M'S Minis Milk Chocolate Candy Easter Tubes and M&M'S Milk Chocolate Easter Canes

M&M'S Pastel Milk Chocolate and Peanut Candies

While Mars continues to fill shoppers' Easter baskets with festive treats, the company will also support the communities in which it works and operates. This Easter season, Mars factories across the country will be donating candy to local organizations to support celebrations and spread joy to all those taking part in the fun.

For more information on this year's seasonal and new limited-edition Easter offerings from Mars, visit mms.com, dovechocolate.com, skittles.com, and starburst.com.