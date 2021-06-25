Company: Mars Wrigley

Product Snapshot: Mars Wrigley's iconic candy brand, M&M'S, will introduce a new, festive flavor for the upcoming holiday season: M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs.

"Our fans celebrate our innovative seasonal flavors every year," said Tanya Berman, seasonal marketing for Mars Wrigley. "This year, we wanted to deliver even more smiles to consumers ahead of the holiday season with an early announcement of our festive new flavor combinations—white chocolate and pretzel in M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs."

The limited-edition M&M'S Whie Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs is the perfect balance of salty and sweet, combining a rich, white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center that delivers big on holiday cheer. Whether they are a holiday candy bowl staple this year or being used to decorate a gingerbread house, M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs are the ultimate flavor-packed treat that will bring together sweet and savory lovers alike. Created exclusively for the 2021 holiday season, the newest M&M'S variety will be available in a Single (1.14 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Laydown Bag (7.44 oz.).

More details on how both M&M'S will be spreading holiday cheer will be shared later this year. For more information, visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at MMS.com.