With #NationalPetDay coming up on April 11, more than 50 million people will flock to social media to remind the world that there is no more dynamic duo than a person and their pet. This year, Trolli—the candy brand that recently introduced its Sour Duo Crawler gummi worms—is joining the conversation with an unexpected invitation: consumers can “adopt” a Sour Duo Crawler and celebrate Trolli supporting the real adoption of unexpected shelter pets.

This initiative helps commemorate the nationwide availability of Trolli’s new Sour Duo Crawlers with unexpected flavor and textures by embracing their fans’ love for unexpected pet duos—lizards, ducks, bunnies, goats, and, of course, sour gummi worms. It also gives fans the chance to get a free taste of the new crawlers.

From now until National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30), Crawler-lovers can take just three easy steps to get their new bestie:

Step 1: Visit AdoptSourDuoCrawlers.com to submit their “application”—no purchase necessary—and keep an eye on your email this month to find out if it has been “approved.”

This initiative will help support the real adoption of hundreds of unexpected shelter pets across the country through the Trolli Dynamic Duo Grant with The Petfinder Foundation.

"Our partnership with Trolli is an exciting opportunity to help unexpected shelter pets find forever homes” said Toni Morgan, executive director of The Petfinder Foundation. “While dogs and cats make for wonderful companions, there are plenty of other animals that fly, waddle, or swim looking to be adopted, which most people don’t realize. Designing the Trolli Dynamic Duo to bring awareness to less conventional adoptable pets and help offset costs of adopting hundreds of them will make a notable difference.”

While both the Adopt A Sour Duo Crawler and Trolli Dynamic Duo Grant programs end on April 30, Trolli's Sour Duo Crawlers features a dual textured gummi worm with two sour tropical flavors. With one soft, airy side and one chewy, gummi side, these dual textured sour gummi worms deliver a multisensory experience. Each pack features three sour tropical flavor combinations: Mango Pineapple, Citrus Watermelon, and Strawberry Guava.

“We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what is expected from a gummy brand, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our new Sour Duo Crawlers by shining our neon light on unexpected duos,” said Dave Foldes, director of marketing for Trolli. “Our fans obsess over unique human/pet duos from ducks to #petrocks on social, so we hope they enjoy ‘adopting’ our Crawlers and feel proud of the real impact Trolli is making by helping often overlooked animals find homes.”

To help adoptable pets find their forever homes, visit Petfinderfoundation.com. To stay connected to everything Trolli, follow the brand on social media at @itsTrolli on TikTok and @Trolli_USA on Twitter and Instagram and hashtag #ItsTrolli.