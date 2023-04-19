Chocolat Mathez is a French manufacturer of cocoa truffles since 1934, and develops new flavors and packaging each year to meet the expectations of its customers around the world. Today, its cocoa truffles are consumed in more than 40 countries, and are offered in individual bags, in paper boxes, in bags, or in metal tins.

For 2023, the company has released cocoa truffles with gingerbread chips and a natural cinnamon aroma.

In addition, this year the company has created a "low-sugar" chocolate truffle where part of the sugar has been replaced by vegetable fibers.

Its new packaging collections include: