Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker spoke with Peter Higgins, president, Chocxo, about its organic, low-sugar chocolate, as well as how it secured distribution with Costco, and its sustainability partnership with repurpose Global.

The brand recently introduced its Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond, & Sea Salt Snaps at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo. The Snaps are better-for-you organic chocolate that is lower in sugar without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols.

In addition, this year Chocxo has partnered with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses in the making and packaging of its products and to become Certified Plastic Neutral. Chocxo’s commitment makes possible the removal of approximately 20,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, the equivalent of over half a million plastic bottles, that would otherwise end up polluting the natural environment.