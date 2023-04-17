Chocxo, the organic chocolate brand that is naturally lower in sugar, has officially launched its New Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups in 169 Costco clubs across the U.S.

Chocxo’s new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups, which launched in March 2023, are now available in Costco locations in select regions including the greater Los Angeles area, Texas, and the Northeast, and will expand to additional Costco clubs in the Southeast in the coming month. Chocolate lovers can also find the new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups on Amazon, on Chocxo.com, in Mother’s Market and Erewhon locations across Southern California and in metropolitan markets in the Seattle area.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Costco to bring our New Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups to more consumers who desire a better-for-you chocolate option that delivers on indulgence and is made of simple, organic ingredients. At Chocxo, we are passionate chocolatiers on a mission to deliver great tasting chocolates that are better for you and the planet,” said Peter Higgins, president of Chocxo Chocolatier. “We are excited for Costco members to be able to try this newest Chocxo innovation before it’s widely available across the U.S.”

Chocxo’s new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cup features organic coconut that is mixed with a slightly sweet white chocolate before being encased in an 85% cacao organic dark chocolate shell. As with all Chocxo products, Chocxo’s new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups are made with carefully selected, sustainably sourced cocoa beans that are naturally flavorful and less bitter, which means less sugar is needed. Only a small amount of organic cane sugar is used to underscore the chocolate’s taste, without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. One cup has 80 calories and 3g of sugar and is organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, Keto-certified and Kosher.

Additionally, earlier this year Chocxo partnered with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as the brand uses in the manufacturing and packaging of its products. Chocxo’s commitment will enable the removal of approximately 20,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, the equivalent of over half a million plastic bottles, that would otherwise end up polluting the natural environment. This action on plastic waste by Chocxo is part of a wider plastic action strategy by the brand that includes plastic waste reduction while on their path to 100% recyclability and compostability.

To find a retailer that sells Chocxo near you, visit chocxo.com/pages/store-locator. Interested retailers can visit chocxo.com/pages/contact-chocxo.