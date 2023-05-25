Chocxo, the organic chocolate brand that is naturally low in real sugar, has introduced its Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond, & Sea Salt Snaps at this year’s NCA Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Chocxo’s new Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond, & Sea Salt Snaps is better-for-you organic chocolate that is lower in sugar without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. The new Chocxo Snaps feature a rich dark milk chocolate, made from a combination of 85% cacao dark chocolate blended with creamy milk chocolate, creating 69% cacao chocolate with rich cocoa and creamy caramel notes; sweet, crunchy toffee bits; diced almonds; and a sprinkle of sea salt. One square mini bar has just 80 calories and 3g of sugar, and is certified organic, gluten-free, and Kosher, making it a perfectly-portioned, lower-sugar chocolate indulgence for all to enjoy.

“Consumers are looking to reduce sugar intake and prefer chocolate that is both organic and naturally lower in sugar, without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Our new Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond, & Sea Salt Snaps are a truly indulgent better-for-you chocolate innovation that meets these consumer needs,” said Peter Higgins, president of Chocxo and Chewters Chocolates. “Chocxo is committed to leading in better-for-you chocolate innovation fueled by the passion and expertise of our chocolatiers. We are proud to showcase our new products at the U.S.’s largest confectionery industry show and are excited for more customers and consumers to have the opportunity to try and enjoy them.”

Chocolate enthusiasts can find the new Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond, & Sea Salt Snaps on Chocxo.com and Amazon with plans to be available through national retailers in the coming months. Internationally, the new Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond, & Sea Salt Snaps are currently available in Costco Canada West club locations.

This year, Chocxo has also partnered with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses in the making and packaging of its products and to become Certified Plastic Neutral. Chocxo’s commitment makes possible the removal of approximately 20,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, the equivalent of over half a million plastic bottles, that would otherwise end up polluting the natural environment. This action on plastic waste by Chocxo is part of a wider plastic action strategy by the brand that includes plastic waste reduction while on its path to 100% recyclability and compostability.

For more information about Chocxo and to find a retailer, visit Chocxo.com or check out @ChocxoChocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.