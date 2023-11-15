Chocxo, the organic chocolate brand that is naturally lower in real sugar, is celebrating the holiday season with the launch of two chocolate innovations: Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cups and Dark Milk Chocolate Peppermint & Cookie Crunch Snaps. Both of Chocxo’s new holiday innovations are only 4g of sugar per piece, certified organic, gluten-free, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified, making them festive treats that most any lifestyle can truly enjoy. The new treats are available across U.S. and Canadian retailers, Chocxo.com, and Amazon.

Recently named a 2023 NEXTY Award Winner by Natural Products Expo East, Chocxo’s Dark Milk Chocolate Peppermint & Cookie Crunch Snaps are made with a rich dark milk chocolate blend, made from a combination of organic 85% cacao dark chocolate and organic milk chocolate, mixed with crispy gluten-free dark chocolate cookie pieces, and topped with crunchy organic peppermint candy pieces for a one-of-a-kind holiday treat. The ingredients combine for a reportedly slightly sweet, minty, crunchy chocolate treat, with only 4 grams of sugar per individually-wrapped mini bar.

Chocxo’s Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cups feature a rich 85% dark chocolate shell filled with a creamy peppermint-infused white chocolate center and topped with crunchy peppermint candy pieces. The sweetness of the peppermint-flavored white chocolate center balances the richness of the dark chocolate shell, and the peppermint candy pieces add a holiday-inspired crunch, with only 4g of sugar and 80 calories per cup.

"With consumers enjoying holiday-themed treats to elevate their celebrations, we're thrilled to introduce Chocxo's two new holiday peppermint innovations," shared Peter Higgins, president of Chocxo and Chewters Chocolates. "As candy cane and peppermint bark continue to rank among the top three holiday flavors, we're excited to offer consumers a delicious, organic and lower sugar option to satisfy their festive indulgence cravings. These chocolates demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional quality while catering to the evolving tastes and health-conscious choices of our customers."

Chocxo’s Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cups and Dark Milk Chocolate Peppermint & Cookie Crunch Snaps are available for purchase on Chocxo.com, Amazon, and through national and regional retailers across the U.S. and Canada including Sprouts, HEB, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Natural Grocers, Busch’s, and Fresh Thyme in the U.S., and Loblaws, Sobeys, Safeway, Thrifty Foods and Whole Foods in Canada.