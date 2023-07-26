Kai Hummel has been appointed global head of corporate communications for the Barry Callebaut Group, effective September 1. He succeeds Christiaan Prins, who had led the department since January 2020. In this role, Hummel will be responsible for all external and internal corporate communications of Barry Callebaut worldwide and report directly to CEO Peter Feld.

Kai Hummel has a strong track record and extensive experience in corporate communications for both listed as well as private companies. He has successfully represented global B2B and B2C companies.

Most recently, Hummel was responsible for communications and public affairs at GfK SE, a market research company, which recently merged with NielsenIQ. Prior to that, he headed the communications and public affairs department at WMF Group, a global manufacturer of premium cookware and professional fully automatic coffee machines for hotel and corporate customers. Earlier in his career, he spent several years in journalism and social media. He completed his academic education with a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and PR from the Danube University Krems in Austria.

"We are delighted to have Kai Hummel on board at Barry Callebaut. He is an experienced, courageous, and creative leader who understands how to foster and strengthen trust in leading global companies. With a fresh perspective, he will make an important contribution to Barry Callebaut’s sustainably successful future. We thank Christiaan Prins for his time at Barry Callebaut and wish him the best for his future career," says Peter Feld, CEO, Barry Callebaut Group.