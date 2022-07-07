Pablo Perversi, chief innovation, sustainability, & quality officer, global head of gourmet and member of the executive committee, has decided to pursue new career opportunities outside the Barry Callebaut Group, effective September 1, 2022.

His successor will be announced in due course.

Steven Retzlaff, president global cocoa, will add the responsibility for the Group’s sustainability strategy to his portfolio as of September 1, 2022.

"I would like to thank Pablo for his energy, innovative mindset, and leadership," said Peter Boone, CEO, Barry Callebaut. "Pablo has been a key contributor to our business growth in the past five years. Under his leadership our Gourmet business further evolved into a driver for profitable growth, we have landed groundbreaking innovations and have become a sustainability leader in the ESG rankings. I want to wish Pablo all the best in his future endeavors."