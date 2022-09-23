Ingredion Incorporated announced that Noah Weiss has been named vice president, investor relations and corporate communications, effective September 6. In this capacity, Weiss will be responsible for the company’s investor relations strategy and serve as its leader with the investment community. Weiss will report to James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Noah brings a wealth of investor relations experience, a strong network of relationships across the financial community and a deep understanding of the agricultural industry,” said Gray. “I am excited to have Noah join my leadership team to help establish and build meaningful relationships with shareholders.”

Weiss brings more than 20 years of investor relations experience and joins the company from CNH Industrial, where he served in various roles for more than nine years, most recently as head of investor relations. Prior to this position, Weiss served in investor relations roles of increasing responsibility at Terex, Blackberry Limited, AB Volvo, and Taylor Rafferty.

Weiss earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University in New Jersey and a master’s degree in business administration from Baruch College in New York.

To learn more about the Company, click here for its 2022 Investor Day Presentation.