Back by popular demand, Ferrero USA is helping families get into the Halloween spirit with the fourth annual 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar. The calendar helps raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and encourages daily celebrations with friends and family throughout the month of October.

Now through September 22, or while supplies last, consumers who visit FerreroHalloween.com and make a $31 donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will receive Ferrero's limited-edition Halloween countdown calendar. Each day families can open one of the 31 doors and be surprised with a treat from any of Ferrero's premium confection and cookie brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, Tic Tac, Nutella&GO!, Fannie May, Keebler Fudge Stripe Minis, or Mother's Cookies.

"Chocolate and candy are at the heart of every Halloween celebration and act as a catalyst in creating unforgettable memories during this spooky and spirited time of year," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "With Ferrero's 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, we hope to help families create special moments not only on October 31st, but every day of the month, as we join together to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals."

"We are very grateful for partners like Ferrero who continue their dedication to our vision: Change Kids' Health to Change the Future," said Teri Nestel, president & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "The Ferrero team truly understands the power of engaging local communities to help ensure our children's hospitals are equipped to provide the best possible care for kids—and have a little fun while doing it. We're excited to give more smiles this Halloween season and beyond."

In addition to a monetary donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Ferrero will also be providing its confections and cookies to select local children's hospitals located near the company's offices and plants throughout North America to ensure that young patients and caregivers can enjoy the spirit of Halloween with their favorite goodies that are sure to bring back special memories and inspire new ones.

