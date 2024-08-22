With Summerween and Aug-tober underway, there’s no better time to begin celebrating spooky season than now. Ferrero has rereleased its fifth-annual limited-edition 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, which supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Families can unlock a new door each day to reveal a treat filled with one of Ferrero’s premium confection and cookie brands including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, Tic Tac, Nutella & Go!, Keebler, Mother’s Cookies, and Fannie May.

On September 3, 10, and 17, Ferrero and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will be dropping limited quantities of the exclusive calendar on Instagram. Once the drop goes live, consumers can head to FerreroHalloween.com and donate $31 or more to receive a calendar, while supplies last.

"Halloween is an exciting time for our business and each year presents a bigger, better opportunity for us to lead with new innovations while bringing back fan favorites," says Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "Not only does this shake up the aisle and help grow the confections category, but it gives us the opportunity to help new and loyal consumers celebrate Halloween all month long, while also supporting local hospitals that change the lives of children every day."

"We are incredibly thankful for partners like Ferrero who continue to support our vision to change kids' health to change the future," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Ferrero's commitment to engaging local communities ensures that our children's hospitals have the resources to provide top-notch care for kids. We hope this year's exciting calendar product drops will not only generate more buzz but also help us raise essential funds. We're looking forward to spreading even more smiles this Halloween season and beyond."

To help young patients and caregivers celebrate Halloween, Ferrero will be providing confections and cookies to select member hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals located near the company's offices and plants, in addition to a monetary donation.

For even more Halloween deliciousness and celebration inspiration, shop seasonal treats from the Ferrero portfolio of brands at retailers nationwide, and get recipe and craft ideas on the Ferrero North America Pinterest page.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­