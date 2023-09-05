T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. is being recognized by a global supply chain assurance program provider with certification for the highest rating in food safety. Its manufacturing facilities have achieved AA-rating certification by the British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS).

BRCGS is globally recognized as a food safety and quality certification program, providing a framework for assessing and ensuring the safety, legality, and quality of food products. An AA-rating certification from BRCGS ensures that a manufacturer meets or exceeds stringent standards in the industry for hygiene practices, quality control measures, employee training, traceability, and ongoing compliance with industry regulations.

The BRCGS gave the certification rating at all three of T. Hasegawa’s state-of-the-art California manufacturing facilities, including Cerritos, Rancho Cucamonga, and Foothill Ranch locations. Several T. Hasegawa personnel played a role in achieving the new certification, including Royce Yokote (director of quality), Tyrone Montero (director of operations), and Erik Calderon (director of operations).

The GRCGS Global Food Safety Standard has set the benchmark for nearly 25 years. Adopted by over 22,000 sites in more than 130 countries, the standard is accepted by 70 percent of the top 10 global retailers, 60 percent of the top 10 QSR chains and 50 percent of the top 25 manufacturers. Currently in its ninth edition, the GRCGS Global Food Safety Standard is the first GFSI benchmarked and is evolving to protect the consumer. Developed with input from industry, the GRCGS standard provides a framework to manage product safety, integrity, legality and quality and the operational controls for these criteria in the food and food ingredient manufacturing, processing, and packing industry.