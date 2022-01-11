As one of the world’s premier flavor and fragrance development companies, T. Hasegawa has developed custom flavors for many of the world’s top food and beverage brands, and the company is recognized around the globe for its innovation and expertise in food/beverage flavors.

Part of that expertise is staying at the forefront of food and beverage trends. Each year, T. Hasegawa leverages its flavor expertise with an annual report identifying the latest consumer tastes and predicting upcoming changes in what consumers will look for in packaged foods, beverages, and even foodservice.

T. Hasegawa is pleased to share its 2022 Food and Beverage Flavor Trends report. Click here to download the report.

Some key findings from the report:

Top Five Food/Beverage Ingredient Trends for 2022

Anti-Inflammatory Hydration Energy Boosting Mental Health Taste-over-function

Top Overall Consumer Food/Bev Trends of 2022

Bio Availability of Nutrients Upcycling Gut Health Clean Label Alternatives Co-Branding Escapism Flavors Plant Forward Mexican Comfort Food Classics with a Twist





Highlights – 2022 Food/Beverage Trends