California-based T. Hasegawa USA has announced the publication of its free downloadable 2023 Food and Beverage Flavor Report. This annual report combines leading industry research findings with the latest data from T. Hasegawa’s product development and marketing teams to analyze what consumers are currently looking for in food and beverage categories and predict upcoming trends through next year.

“T. Hasegawa’s R&D team is uniquely positioned to predict consumer flavor trends since we work with many of the world’s top food and beverage brands,” said Doug Resh, director of commercial marketing for T. Hasegawa USA. “Consumer tastes and behaviors are constantly changing, so it’s important for us to stay ahead of trends with this annual report. By leveraging the latest trend insights, we’re able to use flavor technology to deliver more of what consumers are looking for next year.”

Highlights from the T. Hasegawa 2023 Food and Beverage Flavor Report include:

Top Overall Consumer Trends such as economic/inflationary changes, functional and plant-based product demand, fermented flavors, sea vegetables and more.

Top Ingredient Trends for immunity support, sustained energy, mental health and others.

Alcohol Beverage trends – how exotic ingredients and flavor combinations are shaping the category and driving sales.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage trends – including RTD coffee, tea, and bottled water innovations

Dairy category trends, such as flavored butters, milks, and yogurts, plus a look at how flavored dairy can ease the "kitchen burden" due to price inflation.

Sports Nutrition Beverage trends – exotic fruit flavors and dessert-inspired beverages, plus highlights on how functional ingredients are shaping sports nutrition.

Snack food flavor innovations – how flavors are diversifying in snacks with international cuisine and unexpected combinations

Dessert and Confection trends, ingredients, and findings and a look at how social media is reshaping indulgent foods.

Dips, Dressings and Sauce flavor trends – including the latest international-inspired flavors and how the BFY dip category is delivering both nutrition and flavor.

Protein Trends – a look at how traditional protein flavors like barbecue continue to thrive, while inflation and plant-based options evolve the category. Plus details on how international flavors are expanding proteins for U.S. consumers and encouraging experimentation.

Regional and International flavor trends that are resonating with U.S. consumers

The 2023 Food and Beverage Flavor Report is available to download for free at thasegawa.com/flavor-trends-2023.