Three of Kraft Heinz’s brands are putting a sweet twist on their classic offerings: consumers can now enjoy Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, and Claussen Pickles in candy form. The Kraft Heinz brands and Frankford Candy have teamed up to offer a variety of fruit-flavored gummies, in its Kraft Heinz Variety pack, rolling out on shelves for the first time this Halloween season.

The variety pack offers an assortment of individually wrapped Kraft Mac & Cheese noodles, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and Claussen pickles gummy candies (40-count bag). There is also an individual box of Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies available for purchase.

The Kraft Heinz Variety Pack is rolling out now through September for $7.99 at retailers nationwide, including Walgreens, Target, Meijer, Big Lots, Supervalu, and more, as well as on the Frankford website. A slightly smaller 30-count bag will also be sold at Family Dollar and Dollar General in the Halloween Candy Section. The individual box of Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies is available year-round at Walmart, Five Below, Amazon, and the Frankford website for $4.00.