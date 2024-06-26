This summer, consumers can elevate their snacking game with Kraft Mac & Cheese Popcorn, from Kraft-Heinz.

Serving up comfort and smiles one bag at a time, Kraft Mac & Cheese Popcorn is the cheesiest it’s ever been, per the brand. Released earlier this month, this premium air-popped popcorn is mixed with butter and dusted with a seasoning reminiscent of the rich, cheesy powder consumers are familiar with. It’s a fusion of classic comfort and modern snacking.

The popcorn is available for $4.49 online at The Popcorn Factory and will be coming soon to select retailers nationwide.

