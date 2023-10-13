Edward Marc Brands has merged with Promise Confections, encompassing subsidiaries Annabelle’s Candy Co., Pearson’s Candy Co., and Seattle Gourmet Foods, forming a robust portfolio within Promise Holdings, LLC.

The strategic alliance will propel its united enterprise to harness a synergistic portfolio, merging well-established brands, a history of operational excellence, a thriving innovation pipeline, and seasoned leadership teams.

"The merger aligns seamlessly with Promise Holdings’ vision of a stronger, more innovative, creative, and forward-thinking company. As Promise Confections embraces this transformative merger, we eagerly anticipate the infusion of Edward Marc Brands' leadership, and we look forward to crafting a prosperous legacy together," said Gordon C.C. Liao and Jacqueline Brooks, founders and managing partners of Promise Holdings.

Collectively, Promise Confections unites a high-quality, geographically diverse manufacturing network across multiple confectionery platforms.

"This merger reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and progress. Bringing together four dynamic companies, each with unique strengths and resources, we are confident that this partnership will pave the way for a prosperous and mutually beneficial future," said Michael McGee, CEO of Edward Marc Brands, who assumes the same role over the Promise Confections group.

