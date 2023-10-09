This October, fans of Norman Love Confections can treat themselves to gourmet Halloween-themed confections in the 2023 Halloween Collection. The limited-edition collection features hand-crafted artisan chocolates that encapsulate the “treat” side of the holiday.

The five flavors include an assortment of dark, white, and milk chocolates:

Blood Orange: a sweet dark chocolate with tart blood orange in white chocolate ganache. Its chocolatey exterior is decorated with a whimsical blue monster.

Witches Brew: a white chocolate with raspberry flavored caramel. Its jack-o-lantern themed exterior is right on-par with the Halloween season.

Death by Chocolate: a sinful and dark chocolate that features a purple monster on its exterior.

Caramel Corn: white chocolate and buttery popcorn tossed in caramel and decorated with a yellow Halloween cartoon.

Peanut Butter Crunch: milk chocolate with a creamy peanut butter filling and an eyeball-themed shell.

The 2023 Halloween Collection is available in salons and for shipping beginning Oct. 16 in Norman Love Confections’ new packaging in a 10-piece gift box for $29, 16-piece for $42, and a 25-piece gift box for $60. Pre-orders are available online at NormanLoveConfections.com beginning Oct. 1.

The gourmet, artisan chocolates can also be combined with signature chocolates from Norman Love Confections’ Signature Collection in a variety of boxes and price options. Additional treats include Halloween Bark for $13 and a Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar for $9.50. The 2023 Halloween Collection and other specialty confections are available at Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero and Sarasota, Florida or online.