Kocoatrait has announced that Kocoatrait has become the first Plastic Positive craft chocolate brand of India. This recognition underscores Kocoatrait's steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, as it takes the next significant step in its journey by actively recycling even the small amount of single-use plastic it employs in its operations.

Launched in 2019, Kocoatrait has been an advocate for sustainability within the craft chocolate industry. Since its inception, the company has operated as a Plastic Neutral brand, ensuring that its plastic footprint is offset through responsible initiatives. Today, Kocoatrait is proud to transition from being Plastic Neutral to becoming a Plastic Positive brand, a significant milestone in its sustainability journey.

The company has developed a holistic strategy to ensure that it recycles an equivalent or greater amount of plastic compared to its plastic usage, marking a new chapter in its environmental stewardship. Kocoatrait recently also calculated and published the carbon footprint of each of their chocolate bars.

"Our journey from being Plastic Neutral to Plastic Positive is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. We are proud to have achieved plastic positivity and are grateful for the opportunity to set an example in the craft chocolate industry. It's a continuation of our mission to redefine luxury through sustainable and environmentally responsible craft chocolate production." says L Nitin Chordia, co-founder, Kocoatrait Sustainable Chocolates.

The range of Kocoatrait chocolates can be found here.