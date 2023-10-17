For the ninth consecutive year, Mars is hosting its annual fan-favorite tradition: M&M’s Halloween in Newark. The event brings the M&M’s Treat Truck to families throughout the Newark community to provide a safe and festive Halloween experience for all FUNkind.

This year, the M&M’s Treat Truck will stop at seven locations throughout Newark from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22, offering Halloween totes filled with an assortment of Mars candy, festive goodies, and a range of inclusive and imaginative costume accessory kits to take any Halloween outfit to the next level.

Each stop of the Halloween Treat Truck will delight fans with engaging and fun activities, including Halloween-themed photo opportunities, a karaoke stage, and an interactive craft station to bring even more fun and smiles.

The community is invited to visit the M&M’s Halloween Treat Truck at the following locations and times:

Friday, October 20

12-2 pm: NJPAC – 1 Center St.

3-5 pm: JFK Rec Center – 211 W. Kinney St.

Saturday, October 21

10 am – 12 PM: Vince Lombardi Center – 201 Bloomfield Ave.

2-4 pm: Sharpe James Rec Center – 226 Rome St.

Sunday, October 22

10 am – 12 PM: Prudential Center – 25 Lafayette St (Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry St. and Market St.)

1-3 pm: Boylan Rec Center – 916 S. Orange Ave.

4-6 pm: Bo Porter Sports Complex – 378 Lyons Ave. & Leslie St

Mars Wrigley is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.