Icon Foods has released a deep dive into the natural sweetener food ingredient landscape, in its newest Market Intelligence Report. In the report, Icon’s CEO and Chief Food Scientist Thom King analyzes current ingredient prices, projections, and influencing factors including supply chain logistics, tariffs, and world events. It includes insights on:

Corn : …the 2024 yield will be smaller, and the market is bound to contract. This will impact corn derivative prices for many ingredients—allulose and erythritol being two of them.

: …the 2024 yield will be smaller, and the market is bound to contract. This will impact corn derivative prices for many ingredients—allulose and erythritol being two of them. Erythritol : As the corn market starts to contract and all of the surplus material starts to dry up, upward movement on price and tightening of supply will happen; Icon Foods' prediction is May 2024 at the latest.

: As the corn market starts to contract and all of the surplus material starts to dry up, upward movement on price and tightening of supply will happen; Icon Foods' prediction is May 2024 at the latest. Allulose : It is easy to formulate with and plays very well with other sweeteners and fibers. However, it remains a little pricey…Using monk fruit and/or stevia with allulose will save manufacturers money and allow them to stretch the allulose further.

: It is easy to formulate with and plays very well with other sweeteners and fibers. However, it remains a little pricey…Using monk fruit and/or stevia with allulose will save manufacturers money and allow them to stretch the allulose further. Inulin : The chicory root inulin supply chain is quite solid; pricing is stable and even down some since a lot of manufactures moved from chicory root inulin to FOS when the price was sky high and supply chains were non-existent.

: The chicory root inulin supply chain is quite solid; pricing is stable and even down some since a lot of manufactures moved from chicory root inulin to FOS when the price was sky high and supply chains were non-existent. Logistics: As warehouse space tightens, upward pressure on pricing will occur and this will trickle down to ingredient storage. This may put upward pressure on pricing as well.

The full report can be found here.