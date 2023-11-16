WNWN Food Labs, the first to bring cocoa-free chocolate to market, has announced wholesale packs of its dark and plant-based m•lk choc to supply bakeries, restaurant/foodservice, confectionery groups, and CPG/FMCG companies worldwide. Both varieties are now available as easy-melt buttons in 1.5kg pouches, 10kg packs, and pallets.

WNWN choc works across all applications, from frozen to baked goods, behaving near-identically to conventional chocolate in its snap, melting properties, texture, viscosity, and temper curves. A one-for-one replacement, it works seamlessly in standard manufacturing equipment in place of some or all mass-market, industrialized chocolate in partners’ current recipes.

In 2022, consumers purchased $186 billion of chocolate globally, and the market is expected to increase to $312 billion in 2030. However, current supply chain and production systems cannot accommodate this growth without continued environmental damage and unethical practices.

WNWN’s award-winning dark choc reportedly hits fruity, roasted notes while its m•lk choc is sweeter and creamier with a buttery finish. Both dark and m•lk varieties are dairy-free, palm oil-free, and caffeine-free, in addition to being free from child/slave labor, deforestation, and excessive carbon emissions. With an average of just 3.8 kilograms of CO 2 emissions per kilogram, compared to more than 40 kilograms for conventional chocolate, WNWN’s choc can help partners hit sustainability targets.

“Developing bulk wholesale products was a crucial step for serving B2B customers more efficiently and consistently,” said Dr. Johnny Drain, WNWN CTO. “We’re ahead of schedule on producing and shipping in volume to international partners, and we’re eager to help more of the trade hit their sustainability targets and reduce their carbon footprint with our choc.”

WNWN, which currently partners with several UK and EU bakeries and restaurants, recently entered a joint development agreement with Martin Braun-Gruppe, a European bakery, confectionery and frozen bakery supplier with customers in more than 70 countries worldwide. The cocoa-free choc pioneer is also in ongoing discussions with global food manufacturers, including joining Mondelēz’s (maker of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk) R&D program CoLab Tech.