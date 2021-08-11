Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery recently was able to talk to Loren Brill Castle, founder and CEO of Sweet Loren's, about its gluten-free, dairy-free products, and why the brand was created.





Liz Parker: Why did you create Sweet Loren’s?

Loren Brill Castle: After beating cancer in my early 20’s, I made it my mission to eliminate processed foods from my diet. When I couldn’t find great tasting cookies made from clean ingredients, I set out to make my own, which led to the creation of Sweet Loren’s.

LP: Why did you make the choice for your products to be gluten-free, dairy-free, and free of the top 8 allergens?

LBC: Our original cookie product was dairy-free and whole grain, but it was only a matter of time before we started getting requests for a product that fit other dietary needs and preferences such as gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, etc. We then took that feedback and created a product that was gluten-free and allergen friendly. After seeing the success of that recipe, we decided to remove all gluten and allergens from our cookie recipes and became a cookie more people could enjoy. All our Sweet Loren’s products are now gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, free of the Top 8 allergens, and free from compromise.





LP: What made you decide to release the mini cookie dough cups this year?

LBC: Due to customer demand, we launched our Edible Cookie Dough Mini Cups this year! Countless fans would remark that when using or original line of Premade Cookie Dough products, they were skipping the baking and enjoying the dough raw! From kids to adults alike, the raw dough was clearly winning the hearts (and taste buds) of fans across the nation. That’s why we decided to create a special, extra rich and creamy recipe. The new edible cookie dough cups are the ultimate experience for all to enjoy cookie dough safely, deliciously, and in perfectly portioned, fun-sized cups.





LP: What are some of your top-selling products?

LBC: Our top two selling products are Premade Cookie Dough—the Chocolate Chunk and Fudgy Brownie SKUs.

LP: Any new products on the horizon?

LBC: We recently launched Edible Cookie Dough, and we’re busy at work with several other exciting new products in the pipeline! Stay tuned for more info on these soon!