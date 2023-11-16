Barry Callebaut has appointed Amr Arafa as its new chief digital officer, effective January 15, 2024.

Amr Arafa will be responsible for driving the company’s commitment to creating an agile, tech-enabled organization supporting Barry Callebaut’s growth strategy going forward. In this newly created position, he reports directly to CEO Peter Feld and joins the Extended Leadership Team of Barry Callebaut.

Amr Arafa has acquired vast expertise in digital transformation in his previous positions. He joins Barry Callebaut from IKEA, where he served as chief data officer for over four years. Throughout his career, he has led various, large strategic digital transformation programs, including at Mondelēz International. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport (AASTMT), Egypt, and a Master of Science in e-Business Management from the University of Warwick, UK.

"We are very pleased that Amr joins Barry Callebaut. As part of our BC Next Level program, we have committed to developing an agile, tech-enabled organization. This will not only benefit us internally at Barry Callebaut, but also will enable a seamless integration across our entire value chain—from our customers all the way to the cocoa farmers. With Amr, we have the right person on board to help us advance this digital transformation," says Peter Feld, CEO, Barry Callebaut Group.