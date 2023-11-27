From a giant peach in Atlanta to a pickle in Dillsburg, PA, there are plenty of wacky drops happening across the country to ring in the new year. Peepsfest, in Bethlehem, PA, is one of them, and its 15th Annual Peepsfest, taking place December 30–31, will feature a 400-pound Peeps chick drop, along with live music and entertainment, ice skating, a fun run, and more.

This year, Just Born Quality Confections, maker of Peeps, will also give event attendees an exclusive first glimpse into the Easter 2024 Peeps Marshmallow lineup.

The two-day event is filled with new and returning family-friendly activities including the iconic Peeps chick drop and a "Sneak-Peep" tasting of select Easter 2024 Peeps Marshmallow offerings during the Peepsonality Family Fun Run & Walk.

The Peepsfest schedule can be found below:

December 30

1:30 pm–5:30 pm: Family fun activities including live music and entertainment, ice skating, a wildlife presentation, a magic show, a Peepsonality Family Fun Run & Walk, and more

5:35 pm: The famous Peeps Chick Drop followed by fireworks

December 31

3:00 pm–5:30 pm: – Family fun activities including live music and entertainment, ice skating, a science presentation, a magic show and more

5:35 pm: The famous Peeps Chick Drop followed by fireworks

The entry fee is $5 per person, which includes a variety of Peepsfest activities and a Just Born Quality Confections goodie bag for all kids under 12. Attendees can upgrade their tickets ($25) for skate rentals and access to the ice rink.