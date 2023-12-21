The Functional Chocolate Company announced that its products have been recognized in the LUXlife 2023 Food & Drink Awards. In its eighth consecutive year, The Food & Drink Awards 2023 highlight the most innovative companies, brands, and products from across the international food and beverage market.

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten-free dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals—vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and amino acids—to help address a variety of everyday health realities, from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

"So many of the things we do for our health are simply no fun," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We believe treating your health should be a treat. That's why we created the most effective solution to everyday health realities, in the most indulgent way. This recognition from The Food & Drink Awards validates the growing customer appreciation for accessible, functional foods that do more than just taste great."

Products from The Functional Chocolate include: