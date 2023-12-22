Inner Glow has released Sol Defense, an on-the-go gummy that can be taken anywhere without water or the need to swallow large pills. The gummy will maintain its shape and not melt, even at 170+ degrees Fahrenheit, unlike other gelatin-based gummies. The gummies retail for $29.99 and $48.00 at innerglowvitamins.com and on Amazon.

The world is getting hotter and CEO and founder of Inner Glow, Dr. Noreen Galaria, says this doesn't just impact our surroundings, it also impacts us as people, because UV levels and temperatures are correlated.

"As physicians who diagnose and treat skin cancer it's critical we educate the public about the importance of sunscreen and additional sun protection methods," she says.

According to CNN, "two major reports published last month paint an alarming picture of this unprecedented heat: Humanity has just lived through the hottest 12-month period in at least 125,000 years, according to one, while the other declared that 2023 is "virtually certain" to be the hottest year in recorded history, after five consecutive months of record-obliterating temperatures."

"Given that the sun is responsible for 80% of our aging and sunscreen application is far from perfect, we wanted to create products that enhance our patients ability to be outside without getting burned. Our Dermatologist and Plastic Surgeon developed brand Inner Glow has two products to help protect against sun damage, Sol Defense, and Age Defense," Galaria says.

"I recommend this, not just for beach days when you need an added boost of protection, but for the chronic daily exposure that people don't realize adds up. Runners, golfers, and hikers really love this product because they are sweating off their sunscreen and not as conscious about reapplication," she notes.

"Layering sun protection is important. This product is not meant as a replacement for sunscreen but rather as an additional tool to slow damage. Add it to your anti photoaging arsenal along with sunglasses or a hat," Gallaria recommends.

The gummy includes polypodium leucotomos, a safe botanical derived from a fern that is scientifically proven to provide sun protection and Niacinamide, a B vitamin loved by dermatologists worldwide.

Inner Glow Vitamins are the culmination of extensive research and were developed by Dr. Galaria, with over 40 years of combined experience. Each ingredient is carefully selected for its potent properties, ensuring optimal effectiveness in promoting skin health and rejuvenation, and is manufactured in FDA regulated facilities.