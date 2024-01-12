Will you BE MINE? A recent, first-of-its-kind Valentine’s Day survey by Brach's has uncovered that most U.S. adults (78%) enjoy conversation hearts because the messages are fun to read. With the season of love upon us, fans can celebrate the return of Brach's classic, heart-shaped candies with sweet findings that reveal what people like most about the iconic treat—and what consumers' favorite conversation heart messages might say about them.

Those surveyed most often use conversation hearts to simply eat and enjoy (66%) or to tell someone that they are special (62%). It’s no wonder Brach's, the largest conversation heart brand in the United States, makes nearly eight million pounds of the candy every year. So, what are Americans’ preferences when it comes to conversation hearts?

Conversation Heart preferences:

Favorite Messages: When asked to rank their top five conversation heart messages, “LOVE YOU” was chosen most often (50%) with “BE MINE” (46%) and “KISS ME” (46%) not far behind.

Keeping Up with Tradition: Three in four U.S. adults surveyed (75%) prefer traditional conversation heart messages like “LUV YOU” over sarcastic/witty (e.g., “DREAM ON”), contemporary (e.g., “DM ME”), or cultural messages (e.g., “BAE”).

Why They’re Loved: In addition to being fun to read, Americans mostly love the iconic treat because they taste good (71%) and make them feel nostalgic (57%).

Generational Love: Gen Z and millennials use conversation hearts to show romantic affection (65%, 62%) or to ask someone out on a date (25%, 23%) compared to and more often than other generations. Gen Z are also more likely than other generations to share conversation hearts with friends (52%) or parents (29%).





What’s on your heart?

Real Love: Americans who favor traditional conversation heart messages are most likely to prefer long-term relationships (67%).

Modern Fun: Americans who prefer contemporary (e.g., “DM ME”) conversation heart messages are most likely to enjoy candlelight concerts (22%) and wear matching outfits with their family (32%).

Smooth Moves: Americans whose favorite conversation heart message is "LOVE" are more likely to say their family loves doing social media challenges together, like dancing (25%).

Romantic Fire: Aries favors the “ONLY YOU” conversation heart message (22% marked it in their top 3 messages) significantly more than any other zodiac sign.

“Conversation hearts are an important part of BRACH’S nearly 120-year-long history, beloved by many across generations and we’re proud to continue this legacy in 2024,” said Chad Womack, director of Brach's seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “From classic to contemporary messages, and many delicious flavors and varieties, we know so many people love conversation hearts for their own unique reasons. We take great joy in creating these shareable, heart-shaped candies that spark moments of connection for so many every February. My favorite conversation heart message is ‘BE MINE.’”





Stop and smell the roses

This season, BRACH’S is also introducing its latest seasonal innovation, Mellowcreme Roses candy. The packs of rose-shaped candy are available in three flavors: Frosted Sugar Cookie, Strawberry Cupcake, and Valentine’s Day Party Punch. P

Fan-favorite FRIENDS Conversation Hearts are also returning for a second year. Featuring iconic FRIENDS references and a delicious blend of flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Orange, they’re ideal for saying “HOW YOU DOIN” and “UR MY LBSTR."

Brach's new Mellowcreme Roses, as well as FRIENDS Conversation Hearts, Large Conversation Hearts, Tiny Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks Conversation Hearts, and other seasonal treats, are available now at retailers nationwide.

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.