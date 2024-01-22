Trolli announced it has partnered with projected top pro football draft pick and college football award-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams. The partnership comes on the heels of Williams announcing his declaration to enter the upcoming draft and play professional football. Throughout his collegiate football career, Trolli sour gummies have been a favorite pre-game and sideline snack for the award-winning player.

As part of the collaboration with Williams, Trolli will make sour gummi dreams come true for his biggest fans, with the release of an exclusive, limited-edition "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. The pack features Williams' favorite flavor combination to commemorate the partnership and his announcement to turn pro. The mix includes deliciously sour cherry-lemon sour crawlers that give a nod to Williams' collegiate team colors of red and yellow and feature an image of the star quarterback on the bag. The packs are available to fans exclusively through an online sweepstakes now through February 18.

"I've been a fan of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career," said Caleb Williams. "My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I love them so having my own personal "mix" with this partnership with Trolli is truly a dream come true. I'm super excited to share these special packs with everyone!"

For the chance to score a Trolli "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, fans can visit trolli.com/Caleb-Williams through February 18. In addition to the collectable packs, five grand prize winners will have the chance to win exclusive autographed merchandise and other special prizes. Four-thousand first prize winners will be randomly chosen.

"Trolli has had an exciting year in the world of football. Every weekend, we see Crawlers being devoured on the sidelines and in locker rooms," said Tia Craddock, brand manager, Trolli at Ferrara Candy Company. "Just like Trolli, Caleb Williams pushes boundaries and always brings an element of excitement and thrill whenever he's on the field. His fandom for Trolli sour gummies has been on full display for the past few seasons. Our collaboration to bring fans the exclusive mix of Sour Brite Crawlers is the perfect way to bring the unexpected to football and sour gummi fans everywhere."

The partnership marks Trolli's first-time collaboration with a projected top pro football draft pick.

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.