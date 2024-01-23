ISM in Cologne will be the hotspot for the innovations and trends of the sweets and snacks industry from January 28–31. With over 1,400 exhibitors from 74 countries, the trade fair offers an extensive overview of the current developments. The focus lies above all on product innovations that are being presented in the new products overview with over 100 entries. A must for industry experts and interested parties that allows them to discover the diversity and the trends of the international sweets landscape.

ISM 2024 will present a multifaceted product show that highlights the current trends in the sweets and snacks segment. A special focus lies on the consumers' growing awareness for health, which is reflected by the demand for healthy food options and sustainable ingredients. The exhibitors are not only surprising the visitors with established approaches, but also with innovative solutions like the integration of sustainably-grown, natural ingredients and by upcycling raw materials. Here, manufacturers are relying on the sustainable usage of regional ingredients and the use of the entire cocoa fruit in one single product instead of just the beans. In this way, the industry is not only focusing on the excellent taste, but is also taking on more responsibility towards the environment.

This responsibility corresponds to the growing demands of the consumers to place the value on healthy, natural, and sustainable ingredients. As a reaction to this the manufacturers are presenting innovative products like mushroom fruit gums that are extra fruity thanks to peach/passion fruit and rhubarb juice and that are packed inside a pouch made of regrowing raw materials. A further focus lies on unusual and exotic combinations like colorful sweet potato popcorn that accentuates the living colors and different aromas of yellow and violet sweet potatoes from Taiwan. Unexpected taste experiences like crisps containing real beef jerky, which captures the authentic taste of real minced beef are also under the spotlight.

Plant-based products and ingredients are still booming which is reflected by creative ideas for enriching foodstuffs with fibers. Jelly babies that are totally plant-based, rich in fiber, and which contain less than 2g of sugar offer more conscious enjoyment. The market for vegan food has been showing considerable growth for years, which is due to a growing awareness for the environment, health and animal protection among the consumers.

In the chocolate section, the companies are relying more and more on attributes like fair trade, low sugar, vegan, and unusual flavors. These aspects are particularly gaining significance among younger consumers. New products like chickpea waffles or chocolate quinoa waffles in dark chocolate with freeze-dried pieces of cherry reflect this development. Cocoa fruit nibbles with a filling made out of an extract of recycled fruit pulp from the cocoa fruit are sustainable developments here.

ISM 2024 is demonstrating that manufacturers are actively catering to the needs of the consumers and further developing accordingly. In addition to the classic flavors, they are increasingly placing their bets on trends with a focus on sustainability, like for example upcycling, veganism, vegetarianism, and healthy food. This strategic alignment underlines the fact that the industry is not only satisfying the current market demands, but is also actively contributing towards setting new benchmarks for innovative, contemporary products.

ISM will be presented with the co-located supplier fair, ProSweets Cologne, which will bring about strong synergy effects along the entire value chain. ISM features include:

The Lab5 by ISM in Hall 5.2 that established itself last year will once again be one of the many highlights of the trade fair and is considered to be the central meeting point for business exchanges, entertainment, and innovation. Beyond this, the new GISMO Square on the Central Boulevard also offers alongside the Social Media Spot and the new products of ISM Middle East, further interactive activities for example with the aim of establishing new formats and networking, particularly for young professionals. These also include the new Get-together Series in Lab5 on the Sunday and Tuesday of ISM.

The "Finest Creations – hand-crafted" specialized trade section that concentrates on the small volume business with hand-crafted sweets and snacks also awaits the trade visitors in Hall 5.2. Here, 40 craft businesses will present their products that specifically address confectioners, cake shops, and specialized sweets shops.

In the Trend Snack Area, 50 companies from 20 countries will offer an extensive overview of the entire product world of snacking - from meat and fish snacks, to vegan trend products, through to dried fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable crisps, as well as bars and energy snacks.

The Start-up Area in Hall 5.2 is the point of contact for newly-founded companies and their innovations. In total, 25 international companies are sharing a joint area here.

Further highlights of ISM 2024 include the presentation of the ISM Award for exceptional services within the sweets and snacks industry as well as the award ceremony of the winners of the New Product Showcase. New products of the exhibitors can be discovered in the scope of the New Product Showcase as well as via the novelty tool on the ISM website. The ISM Consumer Award will be conferred for the second time on the Tuesday of the fair in cooperation with Foodnewsgermany. The most popular item among all of the products submitted to the New Product Showcase will be determined in a consumer voting in collaboration with Foodnewsgermany on Instagram.

ISM is organised by Koelnmesse and the International Sweets and Biscuits Fair Task Force - AISM as its industry sponsor.