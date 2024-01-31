The Sweets & Snacks Expo announced that registration is now open for the 2024 show, taking place May 14–16 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the candy and snacking industries, convening thought leaders and industry experts to discover insights, connect with fellow professionals, and drive these industries forward.

“Candy and snacks have the unique ability to elevate ordinary experiences,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, host organization of the Sweets & Snacks Expo. “The Sweets & Snacks Expo provides a platform for these thriving categories to explore the latest innovations, gain valuable insights, and connect with leading experts—all with the joint mission of providing that unique and unmatched experience for consumers. We are delighted to be back in Indy once again to showcase the extraordinary value and impact of these industries.”

Beginning this year, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will cycle through a rotation of two years at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas until 2032.

Hosted by the National Confectioners Association, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is expected to welcome more than 16,000 attendees and feature a diverse range of educational programming, including groundbreaking data insights and trend tracking. Additionally, the Supplier Showcase will return on May 13 and 14, providing a dedicated marketplace for suppliers to showcase ingredients, machinery, packaging, and other services that support manufacturers in addressing evolving consumer needs.

To learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo and register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.