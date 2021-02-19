The Sweets & Snacks Expo has announced that registration is open for the 2021 show, taking place this year from June 23-25 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Organized by the National Confectioners Association, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the largest show in North America representing the confectionery and snack industries.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries, and now it is more important than ever to all of us that we can safely convene for a productive and rewarding in-person experience,” John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. “We are excited to provide attendees the opportunity to find inspiration, take part in educational sessions and make meaningful connections with those in the industry they have missed over the past year – all while keeping safety the priority at this year’s show.”

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will continue in the same great tradition of offering attendees the opportunity to discover new confectionery and snack products, actionable insights and unparalleled access to industry and retail professionals.

As the COVID-19 environment continues to rapidly evolve, show management is committed to working closely with state and local officials to ensure that the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo is a safe event for all attendees. The show will introduce new safety precautions and reimagine favorite events to prioritize attendee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit SweetsAndSnacks.com/COVID-19 to learn more about the safety precautions we have in place.

To learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo and register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.