DS Smith, global provider of fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions, has announced a second consecutive five-year contract agreement to be the sole supplier of corrugated packaging in Europe for Mondelēz International, purveyor of brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Cote d’Or, and Toblerone chocolate.

The agreement represents an exclusive partnership and is an extension of existing services, with a commitment to new projects. It will involve building on an already established relationship that the international snacking company and DS Smith have held in place for the last ten years.

The value of collaboration and co-creation as a working practice is highly regarded by both Mondelēz and DS Smith and embodied in the spirit of their partnership. The cooperation will enable the companies to further build on their R&D programs and to deliver bespoke sustainable packaging solutions with a radical joint innovation program and roadmap.

Both companies are dedicated to an approach that allows for a focus on quality, supply chain efficiency, and productivity initiatives. A key shared objective is to ensure that supply chains continue to be resilient, and to help to keep products on shelf irrespective of unprecedented market conditions.

New fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions will be implemented across European markets, and both companies will work closely together to reduce the use of single-use plastics and utilize joint efforts to hit a target of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

The companies will deliver against promises to shape the most sustainable and economically viable packaging solutions over the next five years. This will involve reducing materials and increasing recyclability across key product lines.

DS Smith and Mondelēz will continue to use DS Smith Circular Design Metrics when co-creating new packaging innovations, ensuring that every new solution is evaluated for key sustainability measures such as recyclability, material consumption, keeping material and products in use for longer, and making entire supply cycles more efficient.

DS Smith developed its unique Circular Design Metrics tool following the launch of the company’s Circular Design Principles to help companies transition to a more circular economy. The pioneering tool is an industry first and gives a clear indication of a packaging design’s sustainability strengths and weaknesses and on where to focus attention.

“We are delighted to continue this amazing journey with our hugely valued customer, Mondelēz International," said Stefano Rossi, CEO, packaging division, DS Smith. "

"This long-standing partnership is a testament to the strength of our shared vision together. We are uniquely focused on redefining packaging for a changing world and in creating lasting packaging innovations across all areas of our customer’s business. We are inherently proud of what we have achieved so far within the last ten years, and we look forward to working together successfully into the next decade and creating yet more lasting change," Rossi finished.

"We are tremendously excited about our next venture with DS Smith and grateful for the collaborative journey that we have shared over the last ten years," said Cyril Goyet, vice president procurement Europe, Mondelēz International.

"The mutual trust we have built over time and the transparency and dedication exhibited by both teams has been the secret recipe of our success, enabling consistent value delivery and making our partnership unique and remarkable. In the end, it is about the great people in both companies sharing a same set up of values, passion, and commitment. Here is to another five years of success, growth, and achievement, as we explore new opportunities," added Goyet.

