Better Sour, the sour gummy candy brand founded by two Iranian American women and lifelong best friends born and raised in Hawaiʻi, is expanding its rapidly-growing retail distribution, rolling into 494 Target stores nationwide this quarter as well as on Target.com. This growth brings their total distribution to over 1,500 doors across the U.S since launching in just under 100 doors in 2023.

Co-founders Bella Hughes and Semira Nikou debuted the brand in March 2023 with two 100% plant-based and low-sugar product assortments—Guava, Calamansi, Ume and Pomegranate, Apricot, Plum—inspired by the tart fruits and snacks of their Middle Eastern heritage and childhood spent in the Hawaiian Islands. Globally-inspired flavors fuel their mission of reshaping the DNA of the candy aisle by spotlighting tart, fruit flavors from around the world, available for the first time in a sour gummy form.

Bella and Semira’s passion extends into gaining visibility for MENA (Middle Eastern & North African) founded businesses. According to Carta, representation and funding for “Middle Eastern/Arab” founders decreased last year—making up only 1.2% of founders and receiving 0.7% of funding respectively. Since the 1980's, both traditional and better-for-you brands have stuck to Western “classic" flavors (i.e. green apple, lemon-lime, blue raspberry, etc). Better Sour’s course correction in the candy aisle not only reflects a trailblazing moment for MENA founders, but it is an inflection point that speaks to the evolving, global consumer. According to recent research, millennial and Gen Z consumers are increasingly interested in dynamic flavors, engaging products, and fun brands, specifically in the soft chews and sour gummies categories.

“We’re passionate about rightsizing MENA representation and how better to do that but through joyful and playful treats,” says Semira Nikou, co-founder and CEO of Better Sour. “Launching in Target just a year into our business is not only a huge milestone but also validating that customers are ready for better, more dynamic candy.”

Better Sour and other MENA-led brands are gaining steam in a variety of mainstream retailers across the country, marking a culturally significant turning point that fosters the American consumer’s cross-cultural shopping patterns. For MENA-led businesses, this shift provides broader, well-deserved access to mainstream market access for significant brand recognition. Moreover, it acknowledges and caters to the purchasing power of the MENA community, contributing to a more inclusive environment and stimulating economic growth.

Each 1.8-oz. bag of Better Sour is 100% plant-based, containing only 60 calories and three grams of sugar and is made with natural ingredients that are free from sugar alcohols, artificial colors, or flavoring.

