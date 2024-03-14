Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently chatted with Whitney Bembenick, chief revenue officer, Endangered Species Chocolate, about its new seasonal shapes collection launch, as well as other new products, and trends in the chocolate sector.

Recently for Valentine's Day, Endangered Species Chocolate announced its first venture into seasonal confections, the Be Mine Mix. The product consists of a 48% milk chocolate version and a 60% dark chocolate iteration. Each 3.5-oz pouch contains 14 pieces in three shapes: hearts, koalas, and grizzly bears.

