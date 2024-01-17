Endangered Species Chocolate, the purpose-driven brand, has announced its first venture into seasonal confections, the Be Mine Mix, is hitting shelves in time for Valentine’s Day. The product consists of a 48% milk chocolate version and a 60% dark chocolate iteration. Each 3.5-oz pouch will contain 14 pieces in three shapes: hearts, koalas, and grizzly bears.

According to the company, the playful shapes align with the brand’s ongoing mission of giving forward and helping them appeal to a larger, multigenerational audience. All ESC chocolate is fair-trade, non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, and (in the case of the dark chocolate products) are also vegan.

"In crafting the 'Be Mine Mix,' we sought to create more than just a delectable treat; we aimed to encapsulate the essence of our ongoing mission. These charming, nature-inspired shapes symbolize our dedication to preserving wildlife and the environment, making each bite a meaningful connection to the cause," says Whitney Bembenick, ESC's chief revenue officer.

The Be Mine Mix MSRP is $6.99; both versions will be available for purchase on ESC's website and in select other retailers this month.