Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Shalini Stansberry of Ferrero as they discuss Kinder Chocolate, which was just voted "2024 Product of the Year" by a survey conducted by the Kantar Group which polls nearly 40,000 U.S. Shoppers.

In this interview, Stansberry explains what the accolade means to the company, what sets Kinder Chocolate apart from other candy products, the key to creating an exceptional chocolate snack, and the unique marketing campaign accompanying the product, which focuses on family time.

Watch the video above or by clicking here.

