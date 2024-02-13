Ferrero USA announced today that Kinder Chocolate has been voted the 2024 Product of the Year Winner in the Chocolate category. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by 40,000 U.S. shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar Group, a global data, insights, and consulting company.

Kinder Chocolate, a top selling Kinder branded product, arrived in the U.S. this past fall, joining the brand's current portfolio of Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, and Kinder Seasonal products. Simply made with an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling, it comes in small, individually wrapped bars.

As part of its national debut, the brand launched its "Let That Kid Flag Fly" campaign to champion quality moments of togetherness between parents and kids. The campaign was inspired by the brand's parenting study, which identified six distinct modern parenting styles and recognized that regardless of individual parenting style, 93% of parents today agree it's important that kids get a chance to be kids.

"Having just hit shelves in the U.S. this past September, we are thrilled to see Kinder Chocolate already receiving this extraordinary recognition. We hope that families everywhere continue to find those small, meaningful moments of connection while sharing a delicious pack of Kinder Chocolate and truly let those Kid flags fly," said Shalini Stansberry, vice president of marketing, Kinder Snacking.

Kinder Chocolate is currently available at all major retailers. To learn more about Kinder Chocolate and the other winners of Product of the Year, check out the winners' page at productoftheyearusa.com or follow @KinderUS on Instagram.

