Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program in the country focused on product innovation, today announced the winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards, which span across 46 trending categories. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, the Product of the Year winners have all been awarded as the most innovative in their category.

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, Product of the Year has operated for 16 years in the U.S., and over 30 years globally, supporting shoppers as a trusted guide to the best new products on the market, both online and in-store. With more consumers minding budgets and being more selective in their purchasing, the Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that helps consumers cut through the masses of product on shelves to locate the best new products that stand out in the points that matter, such as thoughtful design, quality and innovation. By allowing shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, the emblem also serves as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

“The significance of Product of the Year has reached new heights in 2024 as consumers enjoy unprecedented access to products, and the marketplace becomes more dynamic with strategic partnerships that amplify reach and impact,” said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “The Iconic Product of the Year Seal not only recognizes innovation but also signifies a powerful endorsement in the modern retail era, enhancing the winners' visibility and credibility in the marketplace. The 2024 award winners reflect the ever-changing trends in the American market while also highlighting outstanding features in function, design, packaging, or ingredients. As a company, we are enthusiastic about maintaining our position at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating these remarkable products.”

The snack, bakery, and candy winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Award include:

Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf – Procter & GambleALDI Inc.

Breakfast | Quaker Fruit Fusion Instant Oatmeal – PepsiCo

Cereal | Quaker Chewy Granola – PepsiCo

Chocolate | Kinder Chocolate – Ferrero

Healthy Snack | Del Monte Fruit Refreshers – Del Monte Foods Inc

Immunity | Nature's Way Sambucus Immune Gummy – Nature's Way

Non-Chocolate Candy | Skittles Littles – Mars

Salty Snack | Pringles Harvest Blends – Kellogg Company (Pringles)

The 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 8 at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live Alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, hosting the Award Show.

For further information about the 2024 Product of the Year winners, including the full list, visit productoftheyearusa.com and follow along on social media with #POYUSA2024 on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.