The NCSA, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has announced the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Induction into the Candy Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors in the confectionery industry. The new class will be formally inducted during the Association’s annual event (scheduled October 24–27) at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando.

The Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductees are:

Sylvia Buxton, Perfetti Van Melle USA

Edward Dee, Smarties Candy Co. (posthumous)

Georgia Gallicchio, Thayer Distribution

Patrick Hagerty, Performance Food Group

Amos Ma, Amos Sweets & Food Co., Ltd.

Matthew Pye, Just Born, Inc. (retired)

Jeffery Rome, Rome Consulting

Marlene Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Co.

Joyce Steet, Mars Wrigley

“Congratulations to our new class of Candy Hall of Fame inductees,” says Shelly Clarey, president and CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. “We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding individuals who have committed their careers to improving and innovating the confectionery industry. We look forward to formally inducting them into the Candy Hall of Fame this October in Orlando.”

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience), and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Registration for the 2024 Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available at a later date.