Did you know that over 60 million chocolate bunnies hop into mouths every Easter? That’s why this Easter, HI-CHEW is launching “Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW," which encourages consumers to challenge the traditional chocolate bunny craze and enjoy something equally tasty.

Brand fans can show support by signing an online pledge at hi-chew.com/easter and up to 1,000 lucky winners will receive HI-CHEW Bites Easter Eggs and limited edition merchandise. Winners will be selected on Monday, March 25, and will receive an email confirmation announcing their sweet victory and instructions on claiming their prize.

For one day only, today (March 19), HI-CHEW Easter Bunnies will be spreading joy around the streets of popular NYC Neighborhoods, handing out classic Easter eggs filled with HI-CHEW. By signing a pledge to “Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW," consumers on-site will be rewarded with a free HI-CHEW Bites Easter Egg.

Consumers can catch the HI-CHEW Easter Bunnies roaming throughout the city between 9-11 am ET, and 12-3 pm ET at the following locations:

Soho (Corner of Prince St and Crosby)

Washington Square Park (Corner of 5th Ave and Washington Sq N)

Midtown (Corner of 5th Ave and W 33rd St)

