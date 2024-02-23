HI-CHEW is inviting consumers to open the fun and hop into spring with the newest seasonal sensation with its all-new HI-CHEW Bites Easter Eggs.

Containing two bags of HI-CHEW Bites, each HI-CHEW Bites Easter Egg provides candy enthusiasts a convenient way to enjoy three fan-favorite flavors on the go: Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry.

Whether you’re filling Easter baskets, hosting an egg hunt extravaganza, or simply satisfying your sweet tooth with a touch of springtime joy, the all-new HI-CHEW Bites Easter Eggs are sure to become the highlight of your holiday festivities.

As a limited-edition offering, HI-CHEW Bites Easter Eggs are currently available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com.

