Awake Caffeinated Chocolate, a convenient alternative to coffee and energy drinks, is launching an exclusive variety pack at all Costco Canada East locations. awake collaborated closely with Costco to develop two brand-new flavors—Dark Chocolate Salted Almond and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel—both of which are tailored to meet shopper preferences and offer up an energizing treat.

The variety pack is a fusion of dark chocolate, savory salted almond, and caramel. Each variety pack of Awake contains 32 individually wrapped bites in each pouch, and is priced at an SRP of $14.99 CAD (approx. $11.07 USD) per pack.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our exclusive flavors to Costco Canada East shoppers," says Adam Deremo, CEO of Awake Caffeinated Chocolate. "The Salted Almond and Salted Caramel varieties offer two delicious twists on our signature caffeinated chocolate, and we are confident that Costco members will love them—and the energizing boost they provide."

"We are proud to partner with Costco Canada to bring our exclusive flavors to their esteemed members," adds Deremo. "From our start in the collegiate market to where we are today—delivering caffeinated deliciousness to anyone who needs it—Awake is committed to delivering premium quality products and we are excited to expand our presence with such a trusted retailer.”

For more information about Awake and its products, visit awakechocolate.com.