Company: Loacker

Website: www.loackerusa.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.49-$14.99

Product Snapshot: Loacker Minis are now available in a single-serve package at Costco stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon.

Loacker Minis are baked with four crispy wafers and three layers of Hazelnut, Vanilla, or Chocolate cream filling. The wafers are made with Non-GMO ingredients, including Alpine milk, Italian hazelnuts harvested and roasted locally, as well as authentic Madagascar vanilla and sustainably-sourced cocoa.

“As Americans head back to school, work, and back to a lot of their pre-pandemic routines this August, finding little moments throughout the day gets harder,” said TJ Rooney, president, Loacker USA. “Loacker Minis provide a convenient package for mindful indulgence on-the-go, bringing a little joy into everyday moments. They’re a high-quality, convenient indulgence anyone can enjoy.”

The new Loacker Mini single-serve variety pack at Costco contains an 80-count variety mix of Loacker’s fan-favorite flavors: Hazelnut, Vanilla, and Chocolate.

Loacker Minis are now available at all Costco locations nationwide between $10.49-$10.99 and will be featured in the Costco Back-to-School September Mailer. Loacker Minis are also available on Amazon in a 40-ct. pack for $14.99.