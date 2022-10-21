Undercover Snacks announced that its best-selling, plant-based Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps have launched in approximately 70 Costco Wholesale locations across Eastern Canada. This launch follows Undercover's success in recent U.S. Costco rotations across the Southeast and San Francisco Bay Area.

Undercover's new 434 g (15.3-oz.) club sized bag, priced at CAD $11.99, provides value for the brand's gluten-free, allergen-friendly, sustainably sourced treats. Undercover's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps offers superfood protein and lower sugar and calories.

"We are extremely excited to be expanding our distribution both in Costco and across Canada, following our two recent successful U.S. Costco rotations," said Diana Levy, founder, co-owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We believe that our unique product offering, expansive growth, and ability to manufacture our own snacks has enabled us to respond quickly to opportunities as well as to achieve the economies of scale needed to offer premium snacks at a great value to Costco customers."