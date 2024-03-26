According to the National Retail Federation, Easter spending is expected to reach a record $22.4 billion this year, the second highest in history. What’s in consumers’ Easter baskets?

84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media company helping Kroger and its partners create customer-centric shopper journeys, found in its March Consumer Digest that 57% of Easter basket item purchases are impulse, with the shopper deciding what to buy while shopping. Choosing items isn’t the only thing shoppers are procrastinating on either. Survey results show that consumers wait until the last minute to buy Easter Candy. For the past three years, candy sales spiked by three times the two weeks before Easter, and by four times the week before Easter Sunday.

Here's what will make it into Easter baskets this year: