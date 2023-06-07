As part of a licensing relationship with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Hilco is featuring its Girl Scout Thin Mints Candy Canes, along with candy novelty items from KOOL-AID, a Kraft Heinz Company brand.

The products include:

The Girl Scout Thin Mints 12-count candy cane box is inspired by the best-selling iconic flavor profile of the Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookie. Each cane is individually wrapped and comes in an environmentally friendly box, with a suggested retail price of $3.49.

The KOOL-AID brand Story Books with Popping Candy include a treat-filled Story Book, with four 0.24-oz. pouches of KOOL-AID flavored Tropical Punch, Cherry, and Grape Popping Candy, complete with games on the inside and back cover. The SRP is $2.99.

KOOL-AID brand Candy Canes come in three flavors, Tropical Punch, Cherry, and Grape, and are all included in each pack of 12-count candy canes (5.3-oz.). Each candy cane is individually wrapped with licensed KOOL-AID branded graphics, and a pack retails for $3.49.

Hilco's Peppermint Candy Cane Spoons are featured in an exclusive touch-free press and release pharmaceutical industry foil backed package. This keeps the spoons minty fresh, and allows easy dispensing to kids and adults. They come six to a box with a total of 2.54-oz. of peppermint candy, with a SRP of $1.99.

The KOOL-AID trademarks are owned by Kraft Brands and are used under license.

For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call (502) 785-3087.