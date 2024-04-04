IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has launched its exclusive Make-A-Wish Chocolate Bar and Gummy Wish Bears, arriving early April in all IT’SUGAR locations. The releases coincide with World Wish Month and Make-A-Wish’s nationwide campaign leading up to World Wish Day on April 29.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, IT’SUGAR recently held a nationwide competition inviting wish kids to design a one-of-a-kind chocolate bar to be produced and sold across IT’SUGAR stores. The winning design, selected from countless entries, was created by an imaginative 9-year-old, Declan, representing Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

The retail price of the Make-A-Wish Chocolate Bar is $2.00, and the retail price of the Gummy Wish Bears is $1.00.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Make-A-Wish Chocolate Bar and Wish Bears as part of IT’SUGAR’s commitment to giving back to the community,” says Justin Clinger, assistant vice president, creative and marketing at IT’SUGAR. “This initiative not only satisfies sweet cravings but also helps make wishes come true for children facing challenging circumstances. We’re honored to play a part in spreading joy during World Wish Month.”

The Make-A-Wish Chocolate Bar, set to hit shelves in early April, will offer candy enthusiasts the chance to indulge in a delectable treat while supporting a worthy cause. The one-ounce Wish Bear bags will also be joining the collection of IT’SUGAR exclusive Make-A-Wish products. Wish Bears will be available at registers as an optional add-on to every purchase. With each purchase, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish, contributing to the organization’s mission of granting life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Additionally, over the last four years, IT’SUGAR has donated a remarkable $1.2 million to Make-A-Wish through Wish Pop sales, furthering their impactful work in fulfilling the dreams of children across the nation.

"We’re so grateful that IT'SUGAR continues to be committed to finding innovative ways to raise funds for Make-A-Wish during World Wish Month. Their contributions play a vital role in granting the wishes of children who are battling unimaginable circumstances," said Flo Bryan, the chief corporate alliances officer at Make-A-Wish America.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings. For more information, visit itsugar.com.